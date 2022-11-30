Mahomes credits brother for help with son’s nickname

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) gets a kiss from his wife Brittany before...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) gets a kiss from his wife Brittany before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The couple welcomed their second child, and first son, on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.(Ed Zurga | AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Since he was a young child, Patrick Lavon Mahomes II knew that he wanted to pass down his father’s name to his son.

On Wednesday, the Chiefs’ quarterback spoke to the media for the first time since his wife, Brittany Mahomes, gave birth to Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III. The couple and their families welcomed their second child on Monday night.

Mahomes said that his father was emotional when he found out his grandson would share his name.

“He was emotional, for sure,” Mahomes said. “As he’s gotten older he’s gotten more emotional like I think all of us do.”

The Chiefs quarterback provided the reasoning behind the names of his first two children.

“When we had Sterling, we didn’t know if it was going to be a girl or a boy so we started thinking of girl and boys names,” Mahomes said of his daughter. “We wanted them to have that connection as brother and sister forever. I’ve always wanted to do Patrick Lavon Mahomes III. I’ve thought about that since I was literally five or six years old.”

Mahomes said that his brother Jackson helped provide an idea for the child’s nickname that fit a theme with his older sister.

“I always thought it was going to be ‘Trey’ as the third because you hear a lot of people doing that,” Mahomes said. “My brother Jackson whenever we were trying to find something that was a little unique, he said ‘What about Bronze? It fits perfectly with Sterling.’ So we went with that and I think it works out well. He can have his own thing now where he’s not Patrick, he’s Bronze, even though he is Patrick. And Sterling and Bronze can have that connection moving forward.”

Head coach Andy Reid said following the child’s birth he’s confident the Chiefs’ quarterback will be plenty focused for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game rematch with the Cincinnati Bengals. He also added jokes have already begun about a succession plan at quarterback for the organization.

“Bronze, I love it,” Reid said of the name. “Patrick Mahomes III. It’s good. Bronze I think is in good hands. The players all got on Patrick that if they play long enough they’ll get probably another quarterback here.”

