Missouri Highway Patrol K9 sniffs out 170 pounds of methamphetamine during traffic stop in Greene County

Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol praised its K9 for sniffing out drugs during a traffic stop in Greene County.

Troopers stopped the vehicle on I-44 for a traffic violation. K9 James led troopers to 170 pounds of methamphetamine.

Troopers arrested the driver from out of state.

