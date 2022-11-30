Missouri Highway Patrol K9 sniffs out 170 pounds of methamphetamine during traffic stop in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol praised its K9 for sniffing out drugs during a traffic stop in Greene County.

Troopers stopped the vehicle on I-44 for a traffic violation. K9 James led troopers to 170 pounds of methamphetamine.

Troopers arrested the driver from out of state.

