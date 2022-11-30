NFL flexes upcoming Kansas Chiefs game off of Sunday Night Football
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The NFL flexed an upcoming Kansas City Chiefs game from Sunday Night Football.
The Chiefs vs. Broncos game in Denver on Sunday, December 11, will move to a 3:05 p.m. kickoff.
The NFL announced the Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers as the replacement game.
