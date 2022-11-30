NFL flexes upcoming Kansas Chiefs game off of Sunday Night Football

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) scores on a 39-yard touchdown reception ahead of...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) scores on a 39-yard touchdown reception ahead of Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott, lower right, and cornerback Jalen Ramsey during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The NFL flexed an upcoming Kansas City Chiefs game from Sunday Night Football.

The Chiefs vs. Broncos game in Denver on Sunday, December 11, will move to a 3:05 p.m. kickoff.

The NFL announced the Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers as the replacement game.

