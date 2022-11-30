Plane crashed within feet of major highway

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A plane crashed in Batesville Tuesday evening.

The crash was confirmed by Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens. He said the Batesville Police Department would be handling the crash.

According to Batesville Police Chief Alan Cockrill, several people, including two pilots, were on board the plane when it crashed,

Viewer Kristina K Praught sent in photos of the scene. In the photos, the plane is seen just feet from Highway 167 in Batesville.

Plane crashed in Batesville
Plane crashed in Batesville(KAIT)

According to Flight Aware, the flight was supposed to take off at 7:40 p.m. and land at 8:08 p.m. in Fayetteville, AR.

Earlier Tuesday it left Fayettville at 8:15 a.m. and landed in Batesville at 8:40 a.m. The plane then took off 20 minutes later and headed to Waterloo, Iowa, and landed at 10:19 a.m. before returning to Batesville at 5:57 p.m. with a scheduled landing of 7:10 p.m.

It is not clear how the plane crash occurred.

Chief Cockrill said both pilots were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As for how many passengers were on the plane, Cockrill said they did not have an exact number just yet.

The crash is now under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.

This is a developing story. KAIT will add more information to the story as it becomes available.

