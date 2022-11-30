Police following leads after an armed robbery at McDonalds in Aurora, Mo.

One of those leads involves the possibility a car was also involved.
By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Nov. 30, 2022
AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - The Aurora Police Department is following up on promising leads after an armed robbery at a McDonald’s Tuesday night. One of those leads involves the getaway car.

Police say two people wearing masks held up the McDonald’s on South Elliott at approximately 10 p.m. One of the robbers pulled out a gun and demanded money. The robbers left the store on foot with cash. No one was hurt.

Those working near the restaurant say they aren’t surprised.

“Of course, in bigger cities, there’s a lot of crime,” Rhonda Brantley, who owns a coffee shop in town, says. “But around here, since it’s so small, you hear more of it, and it’s more widespread. So Aurora does have a lot of crime. I mean, we deal with this day in and day out.”

Police say they do not believe the community is in danger at this time.

