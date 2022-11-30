Police investigate an armed robbery at the McDonald’s in Aurora, Mo.

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) -Police say two people wearing masks held up the McDonald’s on South Elliott at approximately 10:00 Tuesday night.

One of the robbers pulled out a gun and demanded money. The robbers left the store on foot with cash. No one was hurt.

The Aurora-Marionville Police Department is asking anyone with information to give them a call at 417-678-5025.

