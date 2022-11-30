Police investigate an armed robbery at the McDonald’s in Aurora, Mo.

Courtesy: Aurora-Marionville Police Department
Courtesy: Aurora-Marionville Police Department(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:01 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) -Police say two people wearing masks held up the McDonald’s on South Elliott at approximately 10:00 Tuesday night.

One of the robbers pulled out a gun and demanded money. The robbers left the store on foot with cash. No one was hurt.

The Aurora-Marionville Police Department is asking anyone with information to give them a call at 417-678-5025.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Ira Lee Briscoe, 25, was reported missing under suspicious circumstances on...
Detectives follow new leads surrounding two missing Howell County men
QB Patrick Mahomes shared a picture of Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III on Twitter.
Chiefs quarterback, wife announce arrival of Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is still investigating crash where only survivor was one...
Median barrier cables were in place at Springfield’s I-44 location that killed four people but failed to stop crossover crash
Firefighters locate body in burning home in Monett, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) scores on a 39-yard touchdown reception ahead of...
NFL flexes upcoming Kansas Chiefs game off of Sunday Night Football

Latest News

Homelessness continues to be an issue in Springfield but one nonprofit is taking a step toward...
The Gathering Tree breaks ground on Eden Village 3
Flu numbers increasing throughout the Ozarks
(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri rallies late to force OT, beats Wichita St.
As we transition back to everyday life following the pandemic, a triple threat of RSV,...
Flu cases increasing across the Ozarks