Police investigate an armed robbery at the McDonald’s in Aurora, Mo.
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:01 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AURORA, Mo. (KY3) -Police say two people wearing masks held up the McDonald’s on South Elliott at approximately 10:00 Tuesday night.
One of the robbers pulled out a gun and demanded money. The robbers left the store on foot with cash. No one was hurt.
The Aurora-Marionville Police Department is asking anyone with information to give them a call at 417-678-5025.
