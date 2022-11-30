‘The Rock’ buys every Snickers at a 7-Eleven to ‘right his wrongs’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said he is trying to right some wrongs from his youth. (Source: CNN, WCCO, WASHINGTON CO LIBRARY, @THEROCK)
By Caelan Hughes and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said he is trying to right some wrongs from his youth.

The actor and former professional wrestler confessed in a recent post on Instagram that when he was 14 years old, he stole a Snickers bar from a 7-Eleven store in Hawaii every day on the way to the gym for nearly a year.

“The same store clerk was there every day and always just turned her head and never busted me,” he said in the post.

In the feel-good viral video, Johnson returns to his childhood convenience store to do what he called “righting his wrongs” ― and buys every Snickers bar on the shelf.

He explained on Instagram that it was the “least he could do.”

“When I was 14 years old, every day I used to stop here at this 7-Eleven and steal a king-sized Snickers bar because I couldn’t afford to buy one. I had to come back and buy every Snickers bar on these shelves,” he said.

Johnson also took care of every purchase for the people who walked into the store, picking up the tab for shoppers.

He left the candy bars at the counter and asked the cashiers to give them to anyone else trying to swipe a Snickers bar.

“After decades of me wanting to come back home to 7-Eleven and try to make good, that felt really, really good,” he said, at the end of the video.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Ira Lee Briscoe, 25, was reported missing under suspicious circumstances on...
Detectives follow new leads surrounding two missing Howell County men
QB Patrick Mahomes shared a picture of Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III on Twitter.
Chiefs quarterback, wife announce arrival of Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) scores on a 39-yard touchdown reception ahead of...
NFL flexes upcoming Kansas Chiefs game off of Sunday Night Football
Firefighters locate body in burning home in Monett, Mo.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is still investigating crash where only survivor was one...
Median barrier cables were in place at Springfield’s I-44 location that killed four people but failed to stop crossover crash

Latest News

Morning wind chills will be in the teens, but the warmest readings today will be in the 30s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Back to a November chill
The announcement by IS spokesman Abu Omar al-Muhajer came at a time when IS has been trying to...
Islamic State group says leader Abu al-Hassan al-Qurayshi killed in battle
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said he is trying to right some wrongs from his youth.
The Rock takes a trip down memory lane to right a decades-old wrong
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer calls the House leadership election the "end of a...
Schumer calls House leadership election 'end of a magnificent era'
La Jolla Country Day high school point guard Jada Williams, center, drives to the basket during...
Changes let high school athletes bank big endorsement bucks