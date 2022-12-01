Baxter County, Ark. Sheriff’s Corporal Dies

Courtesy: Baxter County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Baxter County Sheriff's Office(gray)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MTN. HOME, Ark. (KY3) -A Baxter County Sheriff’s Corporal has died.

The sheriff’s office said Tracy Munson died on Tuesday, November 30 from a long-term illness.

Munson was a 17-year veteran deputy with the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office. He was supposed to retire from the department on Thursday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence County (Mo.) Sheriff’s Office investigates deaths of couple
Police say a pedestrian struck by two cars at a busy Springfield intersection has died.
Pedestrian struck by 2 cars at busy Springfield intersection dies
Courtesy: Aurora-Marionville Police Department
Police investigate an armed robbery at the McDonald’s in Aurora, Mo.
One of those leads involves the possibility a car was also involved.
Police arrest suspects accused in armed robbery at McDonald’s in Aurora, Mo.
Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Missouri Highway Patrol K9 sniffs out 170 pounds of methamphetamine during traffic stop in Greene County

Latest News

Even with good sun, highs will remain in the 40s for most areas today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warming up, but getting windy
More wind on the way
Nearly 200,000 people in Missouri are caring for someone with Alzheimer’s and handling the...
Alzheimer’s and the holidays: How to care for a loved one and make memories
IT’S TIME: How to safely hang outdoor holiday lighting and decorations