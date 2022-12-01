Baxter County, Ark. Sheriff’s Corporal Dies

MTN. HOME, Ark. (KY3) -A Baxter County Sheriff’s Corporal has died.

The sheriff’s office said Tracy Munson died on Tuesday, November 30 from a long-term illness.

Munson was a 17-year veteran deputy with the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office. He was supposed to retire from the department on Thursday.

