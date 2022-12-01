Douglas County father pleads guilty to incident that led to Amber Alert in 2021

(MGN ONLINE)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVA, Mo. (KY3) - A Douglas County father entered an Alford plea to a domestic abuse charge from an incident in the spring of 2021 that led to a statewide Amber Alert.

Chad Emmerson, 53, of Ava, Mo., entered the plea, admitting the state has sufficient evidence to establish guilt.

Investigators say Chad Emmerson took his son, Craig, in April 2021. after an argument with his wife. Investigators say he assaulted his wife at their home off Rural Route 2. They say he then fired a shot inside a closed garage. Emmerson’s wife told authorities she feared for her life.

The Missouri Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert a day after the argument. The mother told authorities she believed Emmerson would not bring her son home. Investigators say Emmerson safely returned the child through a third party about two hours after the Amber Alert was issued.

A judge will sentence Emmerson on January 30.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a pedestrian struck by two cars at a busy Springfield intersection has died.
Police identify pedestrian struck and killed at busy Springfield intersection
Lawrence County (Mo.) Sheriff’s Office investigates deaths of couple
One of those leads involves the possibility a car was also involved.
Police arrest suspects accused in armed robbery at McDonald’s in Aurora, Mo.
Courtesy: Aurora-Marionville Police Department
Police investigate an armed robbery at the McDonald’s in Aurora, Mo.
Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Missouri Highway Patrol K9 sniffs out 170 pounds of methamphetamine during traffic stop in Greene County

Latest News

Taste of the Ozarks: Bacon-wrapped Brussels Sprouts
Taste of the Ozarks: Bacon-wrapped Brussels Sprouts
Missouri Capitol/Jefferson City, Mo.
Missouri lawmakers file new legislation for 2023 session
Missouri lawmakers file new legislation for 2023 session
Jackson is missing from El Dorado Springs
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Dog owner drives from Texas every weekend to search for her missing pet