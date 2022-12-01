Douglas County father pleads guilty to incident that led to Amber Alert in 2021

AVA, Mo. (KY3) - A Douglas County father entered an Alford plea to a domestic abuse charge from an incident in the spring of 2021 that led to a statewide Amber Alert.

Chad Emmerson, 53, of Ava, Mo., entered the plea, admitting the state has sufficient evidence to establish guilt.

Investigators say Chad Emmerson took his son, Craig, in April 2021. after an argument with his wife. Investigators say he assaulted his wife at their home off Rural Route 2. They say he then fired a shot inside a closed garage. Emmerson’s wife told authorities she feared for her life.

The Missouri Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert a day after the argument. The mother told authorities she believed Emmerson would not bring her son home. Investigators say Emmerson safely returned the child through a third party about two hours after the Amber Alert was issued.

A judge will sentence Emmerson on January 30.

