Greene County officials remind you of likely higher personal property tax bills

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Personal property taxes are showing up in mailboxes, creating a shock for some. Most taxpayers in Missouri will see an increase in bills in 2022.

Michelle McGee says she was shocked when she saw her tax bill.

“They send you a big fat bill right before Christmas, and it’s like, hey, Merry Christmas, the Grinch basically,” said McGee.

McGee is, like many in Missouri, surprised by the high bills

“Kind of took my breath away a little bit because I know I didn’t pay that much last year,” said McGee.

She said she is a newly single mother after her husband passed in March 2021. She is new to choosing to pay bills or buy Christmas presents.

“Money stresses me out,” said McGee. “So then when I see the bills coming, it’s hard. I’m still paying medical bills for my husband, who died.”

The Greene County Collector, Allen Icet, said they did not want to increase taxes. The office gets its personal property rates through a third party.

“The assessor really has no leeway in determining that,” said Icet. “I get what’s called the textbook, and whatever that textbook says, that’s what I’m required to go out and collect.”

Icet said the boom in the used car market is mostly to blame.

“For late model vehicles, that’s where the value has gone up significantly,” said Icet.

For McGee, she said she is debating taking the late fees and wonders why this happens this time of year.

“Punched in the gut, right at the most special time of year for most people,” said McGee.

Icet said, unfortunately, most people will be surprised, but the late fees, if you don’t pay before the deadline of December 31, can be pricey. He said most of Greene County’s taxes go to schools, then emergency services, roads, and more.

McGee said for her and many others in her position, this can be a tough pill to swallow.

“Christmas presents, and you may or may not be able to buy,” said McGee. “Other families are like, sorry, I can’t get you anything this year because I can’t afford it. So if I feel that way, sometimes I can’t imagine how everybody else feels.”

All personal property and real estate taxes must be paid before midnight on Dec. 31. Late payments will incur a 9% penalty and a 2% interest charge. Suppose a taxpayer cannot find an online personal property or real estate tax statement for 2022 or has a question about the tax amount. In that case, they will need to contact the Greene County Assessor’s Office at 417-868-4101 or assessoronline@greenecountymo.gov to have their property assessed to determine its value.

Taxpayers can pay their taxes by mail or in person at the Greene County Collector’s Office in room 107 of the Historic Courthouse at 940 N Boonville Ave in Springfield. If by mail, the envelope must be postmarked by Dec. 31, or the payment will be considered late. However, the easiest and most efficient way to pay your taxes is at www.CountyCollector.com. There are no lines and no need for stamps and envelopes, and taxpayers will receive instant payment.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.