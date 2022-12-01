IG: Tax audits in years of Comey, McCabe reviews were random

FILE - Former FBI director James Comey speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing,...
FILE - Former FBI director James Comey speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing, June 8, 2017, on Capitol Hill, in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A watchdog investigation initiated after the tax returns of two former FBI directors were subjected to intensive audits during the Trump administration has concluded that the reviews from those years were conducted at random.

The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration said Thursday that its review had determined that the Internal Revenue Service had selected tax returns at random for its National Research Program audits in 2017 and 2019.

The watchdog said in its report that it had “confirmed that the processes and computer programs worked as designed, which reduces the ability to select specific taxpayers for an NRP audit.”

The NRP program is designed to select tax returns at random for an intrusive audit as a way to measure “compliance for different types of taxes and various sets of taxpayers,” according to the inspector general report.

The inspector general review was begun after a New York Times report in July that former FBI Director James Comey’s 2017 tax return was subjected to an audit under the NRP program, as was the 2019 return of Andrew McCabe, a former FBI acting director. The report released Thursday did not cite either of them by name.

Both FBI officials drew the ire of President Donald Trump over the FBI’s investigation into ties between Russia and Trump’s 2016 campaign. Trump fired Comey in May 2017, months after the Russia probe had been initiated. McCabe, then his deputy, replaced Comey on an acting basis but was fired the following year by the Justice Department.

Comey declined to comment, and a lawyer who has represented McCabe did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com.etuckerAP

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a pedestrian struck by two cars at a busy Springfield intersection has died.
Police identify pedestrian struck and killed at busy Springfield intersection
Lawrence County (Mo.) Sheriff’s Office investigates deaths of couple
One of those leads involves the possibility a car was also involved.
Police arrest suspects accused in armed robbery at McDonald’s in Aurora, Mo.
Courtesy: Aurora-Marionville Police Department
Police investigate an armed robbery at the McDonald’s in Aurora, Mo.
Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Missouri Highway Patrol K9 sniffs out 170 pounds of methamphetamine during traffic stop in Greene County

Latest News

Douglas County father pleads guilty to incident that led to Amber Alert in 2021
A new study shows that organ donations increase during motorcycle rallies.
Organ donations see increase during motorcycle rallies, study says
In a fundraiser for the shelter, Van Gogh had his first art gallery auction.
Dog with missing ear named Van Gogh gets adopted after shelter hosts art auction of his paintings
Jackson is missing from El Dorado Springs
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Dog owner drives from Texas every weekend to search for her missing pet