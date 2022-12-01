Lawrence County (Mo.) Sheriff’s Office rules deaths of 2 inside home as murder-suicide

MILLER, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office ruled the deaths of a man and woman inside a Miller home as a murder-suicide.

Investigators say, Linda Kennedy, 43, of Chetopa, Kan., shot and killed Caleb Kingsley, 55, while he was sleeping. Investigators say Kennedy then turned the gun on herself.

Deputies responded to the home for a well-being check. Deputies found the man and woman’s bodies inside the home. Investigators say they have concluded the case.

