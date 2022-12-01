Leigh’s Lost and Found: Dog owner drives from Texas every weekend to search for her missing pet

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, we’re looking for a lost dog that’s pretty hard to miss.

Jackson is quite unique looking. He’s a Pit Bull, Husky, Scottish Terrier mix with one blue eye and one brown eye, so very recognizable. But so far, no one has seen him for a month and a half.

“He went missing when I was on vacation in California.”

It’s been hard for Meagan Ogg to stop crying since her dog Jackson went missing in mid October. She was on vacation and he got away from the house sitter.

She tells us, “I got home from California on the 12th and Jackson and I were moving to Texas on the 14th. I get home and find out he’d been missing for three days and they didn’t do anything. No posts, no fliers, no calls to the vet.”

Meagan has made up for the lost time with repeated posts on the Leigh’s Lost and Found page and much more.

She says, “we’ve put up trail cams, I’ve put out food stations. I’ve put out my laundry and his laundry all around. I still made my move to Texas but I drive back and try to look on the weekends.”

That’s right. Meagan drives almost seven hours each way, looking for Jackson. She hasn’t had one credible sighting which leads her to believe someone picked him up and wants to keep him.

“He’s my son and if someone has him and they love him I get it, but I love him more and I need him more.”

Jackson helps Meagan with her PTSD so she’s offering a large reward to get her best friend back.

She says, “Jackson is my whole world. He’s all I’ve had. I left my family in California and went to Missouri and he’s been right by side every since. It’s been hard without him and I’m just trying to get him back. I’m trying everything I can. Alive or dead, I need an answer. Not knowing is just killing me.”

If you see Jackson or have any information you can contact Meagan on facebook at the link below. You can also send in any tips to the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.