Leigh’s Lost and Found: Dog owner drives from Texas every weekend to search for her missing pet

Jackson is missing from El Dorado Springs
Jackson is missing from El Dorado Springs(kytv)
By Leigh Moody
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, we’re looking for a lost dog that’s pretty hard to miss.

Jackson is quite unique looking. He’s a Pit Bull, Husky, Scottish Terrier mix with one blue eye and one brown eye, so very recognizable. But so far, no one has seen him for a month and a half.

“He went missing when I was on vacation in California.”

It’s been hard for Meagan Ogg to stop crying since her dog Jackson went missing in mid October. She was on vacation and he got away from the house sitter.

She tells us, “I got home from California on the 12th and Jackson and I were moving to Texas on the 14th. I get home and find out he’d been missing for three days and they didn’t do anything. No posts, no fliers, no calls to the vet.”

Meagan has made up for the lost time with repeated posts on the Leigh’s Lost and Found page and much more.

She says, “we’ve put up trail cams, I’ve put out food stations. I’ve put out my laundry and his laundry all around. I still made my move to Texas but I drive back and try to look on the weekends.”

That’s right. Meagan drives almost seven hours each way, looking for Jackson. She hasn’t had one credible sighting which leads her to believe someone picked him up and wants to keep him.

“He’s my son and if someone has him and they love him I get it, but I love him more and I need him more.”

Jackson helps Meagan with her PTSD so she’s offering a large reward to get her best friend back.

She says, “Jackson is my whole world. He’s all I’ve had. I left my family in California and went to Missouri and he’s been right by side every since. It’s been hard without him and I’m just trying to get him back. I’m trying everything I can. Alive or dead, I need an answer. Not knowing is just killing me.”

If you see Jackson or have any information you can contact Meagan on facebook at the link below. You can also send in any tips to the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

Meagan Ogg Facebook

.

Leigh's Lost and Found facebook

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a pedestrian struck by two cars at a busy Springfield intersection has died.
Police identify pedestrian struck and killed at busy Springfield intersection
Lawrence County (Mo.) Sheriff’s Office investigates deaths of couple
One of those leads involves the possibility a car was also involved.
Police arrest suspects accused in armed robbery at McDonald’s in Aurora, Mo.
Courtesy: Aurora-Marionville Police Department
Police investigate an armed robbery at the McDonald’s in Aurora, Mo.
Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Missouri Highway Patrol K9 sniffs out 170 pounds of methamphetamine during traffic stop in Greene County

Latest News

Douglas County father pleads guilty to incident that led to Amber Alert in 2021
Winds picking back up and rain chances return
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. reports record levels of influenza in November
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. reports record levels of influenza in November
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. reports record levels of influenza in November