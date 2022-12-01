Mahomes tabbed AFC Offensive Player of the Month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For the fifth time in his illustrious career, Patrick Mahomes was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month.

In the month of November, the Kansas City Chiefs’ signal caller threw for 1,426 yards and nine touchdowns. He threw for 300 yards in each of the four games, leading the Chiefs to a 4-0 record.

On the season, he leads the NFL in passing yards with 3,585 and touchdowns with 29.

Mahomes holds a 15-2 record in the month of November for his career.

The Chiefs travel to Cincinnati for an AFC Championship Game rematch on Sunday against the Bengals. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. and will air on KCTV5.

