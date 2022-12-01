Mahomes tabbed AFC Offensive Player of the Month

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs as he throws as touchdown pass to wide...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs as he throws as touchdown pass to wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For the fifth time in his illustrious career, Patrick Mahomes was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month.

In the month of November, the Kansas City Chiefs’ signal caller threw for 1,426 yards and nine touchdowns. He threw for 300 yards in each of the four games, leading the Chiefs to a 4-0 record.

On the season, he leads the NFL in passing yards with 3,585 and touchdowns with 29.

Mahomes holds a 15-2 record in the month of November for his career.

The Chiefs travel to Cincinnati for an AFC Championship Game rematch on Sunday against the Bengals. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. and will air on KCTV5.

ALSO READ: New baby in tow, Chiefs’ Mahomes turns attention to Bengals

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a pedestrian struck by two cars at a busy Springfield intersection has died.
Police identify pedestrian struck and killed at busy Springfield intersection
One of those leads involves the possibility a car was also involved.
Police arrest suspects accused in armed robbery at McDonald’s in Aurora, Mo.
Lawrence County (Mo.) Sheriff’s Office investigates deaths of couple
Courtesy: Aurora-Marionville Police Department
Police investigate an armed robbery at the McDonald’s in Aurora, Mo.
Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Missouri Highway Patrol K9 sniffs out 170 pounds of methamphetamine during traffic stop in Greene County

Latest News

This is a 2021 photo of Brian Sweeney of the Cleveland Indians baseball team. This image...
Royals name Brian Sweeney pitching coach
FILE: KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 22: Kansas Jayhawks and Missouri Tigers go up for a loose ball...
Border Showdown sells out as Mizzou prepares for KU return
O-Zone: Republic 59, Strafford 53
O-Zone: Republic 59, Strafford 53
O-Zone - Athlete of the Week: James Dowdy, Reeds Spring