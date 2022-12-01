Merging galaxies captured by James Webb telescope

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope captured images of two merging galaxies in a place far, far...
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope captured images of two merging galaxies in a place far, far away.(NASA/ESA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST
(CNN) - The James Webb Space Telescope captured an out-of-this-world image of two galaxies merging.

The merging takes place about 500 million light years from Earth in the Delphinus constellation.

NASA officials said the swirling shape made by the galaxies came as they started to unite, disturbing their individual shapes.

The dots of light seen in the background are other distant galaxies.

Vice President Kamala Harris and French President Emmanuel Macron saw the image during a visit to NASA Wednesday.

