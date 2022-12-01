Missouri lawmakers file new legislation for 2023 session

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Lawmakers in Jefferson City on Thursday began filing bills ahead of the 2023 Missouri Legislative Session.

December 1 is traditionally the first day to announce pre-filed bills. Lawmakers will file hundreds of them.

Republican State Representative Hannah Kelly of Wright County did not file any bills on Thursday. She does plan to do so.

“I have not filed anything yet,” said State Rep. Kelly. “And that’s because there’s a lot of work going on right now. A lot of conversations, a lot of talking, you know, yesterday, I was on the Zoom call with 51 private sector partners that serve our children through home state health care, different things like that. Us discussing what are the needs. Where are we pointing to the future for our kids? And those kinds of conversations are happening every day.”

Democrat State Senator Doug Beck of St. Louis did file legislation.

“I’ve filed several bills on different categories, different interests,” said State Senator Beck. “A couple of them that I really would like to see happen is there’s a project in Chesterfield called Gateway entertainment. And it is, it’s a real opportunity for us to get into the music industry a little bit more heavily and in Missouri, and this will give us the ability to bring some really good paying jobs back into this area.”

More bills are expected to be filed on Thursday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a pedestrian struck by two cars at a busy Springfield intersection has died.
Police identify pedestrian struck and killed at busy Springfield intersection
Lawrence County (Mo.) Sheriff’s Office investigates deaths of couple
One of those leads involves the possibility a car was also involved.
Police arrest suspects accused in armed robbery at McDonald’s in Aurora, Mo.
Courtesy: Aurora-Marionville Police Department
Police investigate an armed robbery at the McDonald’s in Aurora, Mo.
Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Missouri Highway Patrol K9 sniffs out 170 pounds of methamphetamine during traffic stop in Greene County

Latest News

Taste of the Ozarks: Bacon-wrapped Brussels Sprouts
Taste of the Ozarks: Bacon-wrapped Brussels Sprouts
Missouri lawmakers file new legislation for 2023 session
Douglas County father pleads guilty to incident that led to Amber Alert in 2021
Jackson is missing from El Dorado Springs
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Dog owner drives from Texas every weekend to search for her missing pet