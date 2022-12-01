Missouri lawmakers file new legislation for 2023 session

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Lawmakers in Jefferson City on Thursday began filing bills ahead of the 2023 Missouri Legislative Session.

December 1 is traditionally the first day to announce pre-filed bills. Lawmakers will file hundreds of them.

Republican State Representative Hannah Kelly of Wright County did not file any bills on Thursday. She does plan to do so.

“I have not filed anything yet,” said State Rep. Kelly. “And that’s because there’s a lot of work going on right now. A lot of conversations, a lot of talking, you know, yesterday, I was on the Zoom call with 51 private sector partners that serve our children through home state health care, different things like that. Us discussing what are the needs. Where are we pointing to the future for our kids? And those kinds of conversations are happening every day.”

Democrat State Senator Doug Beck of St. Louis did file legislation.

“I’ve filed several bills on different categories, different interests,” said State Senator Beck. “A couple of them that I really would like to see happen is there’s a project in Chesterfield called Gateway entertainment. And it is, it’s a real opportunity for us to get into the music industry a little bit more heavily and in Missouri, and this will give us the ability to bring some really good paying jobs back into this area.”

More bills are expected to be filed on Thursday.

