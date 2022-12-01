Organ donations see increase during motorcycle rallies, study says

A new study shows that organ donations increase during motorcycle rallies.
A new study shows that organ donations increase during motorcycle rallies.(KELOLAND News)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study is showing a strong link between organ donation and motorcycle riding.

Researchers analyzed more than 10,000 organ donations and 35,000 transplantations from 2005 to 2021.

They found that, in areas where motorcycle rallies are held, there were 21% more organ donors and 26% more transplant recipients per day during rallies compared to the four weeks before and after the rallies.

The study notes motorcycle rallies often come with a surge in trauma cases at local hospitals, and bikers are much more likely to die in a crash compared to those inside vehicles.

The study’s lead author said this shows the need for increased safety measures during these events, especially when it comes to helmets.

Bikers who aren’t wearing helmets are three times more likely to become organ donors than helmeted bikers, primarily due to head injuries that trigger brain death.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a pedestrian struck by two cars at a busy Springfield intersection has died.
Police identify pedestrian struck and killed at busy Springfield intersection
Lawrence County (Mo.) Sheriff’s Office investigates deaths of couple
One of those leads involves the possibility a car was also involved.
Police arrest suspects accused in armed robbery at McDonald’s in Aurora, Mo.
Courtesy: Aurora-Marionville Police Department
Police investigate an armed robbery at the McDonald’s in Aurora, Mo.
Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Missouri Highway Patrol K9 sniffs out 170 pounds of methamphetamine during traffic stop in Greene County

Latest News

Douglas County father pleads guilty to incident that led to Amber Alert in 2021
FILE - Former FBI director James Comey speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing,...
IG: Tax audits in years of Comey, McCabe reviews were random
In a fundraiser for the shelter, Van Gogh had his first art gallery auction.
Dog with missing ear named Van Gogh gets adopted after shelter hosts art auction of his paintings
Jackson is missing from El Dorado Springs
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Dog owner drives from Texas every weekend to search for her missing pet