Pedestrian struck by 2 cars at busy Springfield intersection dies
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a pedestrian struck by two cars at a busy Springfield intersection has died.
Officers responded to South Campbell and Plainview Road intersection around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.
Investigators say two vehicles hit the pedestrian while on the road. The pedestrian later died at a Springfield hospital. Investigators have not identified the victim.
Police closed all northbound lanes to investigate the crash.
