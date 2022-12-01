Pedestrian struck by 2 cars at busy Springfield intersection dies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a pedestrian struck by two cars at a busy Springfield intersection has died.

Officers responded to South Campbell and Plainview Road intersection around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators say two vehicles hit the pedestrian while on the road. The pedestrian later died at a Springfield hospital. Investigators have not identified the victim.

Police closed all northbound lanes to investigate the crash.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.