Police release autopsy of man found dead in burning home in Monett, Mo.

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a man found dead inside a burning home in Monett showed no signs of trauma.

Firefighters responded to the house fire Tuesday around 2 p.m. in the 400 block of 2nd Street. They found the man dead in the basement of the home.

Investigators say the victim suffered smoke inhalation. They do not know his identity at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the fire, contact the Monett Police Department Investigations Unit at 417-235-4241 or The Barry County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-635-TIPS (8477). The Monett Fire Department, Monett Police Department, and the Missouri State Fire Marshalls Office jointly investigate the case.

