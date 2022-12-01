Royals name Brian Sweeney pitching coach

This is a 2021 photo of Brian Sweeney of the Cleveland Indians baseball team. This image reflects the Cleveland Indians active roster as of Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 when this image was taken. (Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via AP)(Rob Tringali | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals announced additions to the coaching staff under new manager Matt Quatraro.

On Thursday, the organization named Brian Sweeney as the pitching coach and Jose Alguacil as the infield coach.

Sweeney comes to Kansas City after serving as the bullpen coach for the Cleveland Guardians since 2020. During the 2022 season, Cleveland’s bullpen ranked fifth in ERA.

READ MORE: Gaylord Perry, Hall of Fame pitcher who finished career with Royals, dies at 84

Sweeney pitched briefly in the MLB for the Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres.

He takes over a pitching staff that has largely underperformed in recent years. The Royals pitching staff ranked 27th in earned run average in 2022.

