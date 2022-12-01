Springfield-Greene County Health Department offering free COVID-19 test kits at libraries

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield-Greene County Health and the Springfield-Greene County Library District will distribute approximately 2,000 free at-home COVID-19 test kits at all ten Greene County library branches beginning Thursday, December 1.

Anyone in need of at-home test kits is welcome to visit any library location to retrieve two test kits containing one test in each kit while supplies last.

Library operating hours may vary by location. Given the limited amount available, the Health Department encourages everyone to only pick up the allotted 2 test kits to allow others the opportunity to receive their test kits.

Testing for COVID-19 before gathering with family and friends during this holiday season is important and can prevent the unknowing spread of illness in our community. If you are unable to make it to a library to receive your testing kits, COVID-19 testing is available on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 8 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. at Springfield-Greene County Health, 227 E. Chestnut Expy. Testing appointments can be made by visiting COVIDTesting417.com.

Additionally, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has free COVID-19, RSV, and Influenza A & B testing available on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at Teamsters Hall, 1850 E. Division Street.

Vaccination continues to be the best way to prevent severe illness from COVID-19. If interested in getting vaccinated, please visit vaccine417.com or call 417-874-1211.

