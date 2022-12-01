Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. reports record levels of influenza in November

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has reported 1,035 cases in Greene County this flu season.

As of November 26, there have been 876 flu cases in November, making it the worst November for influenza within the last twenty years. The second-highest November during this period was in 2009, when 230 cases were reported.

“The flu is unpredictable,” says Kendra Findley, the Health Department’s Administrator for Communicable Disease. “We were able to anticipate that this season could start earlier and see more cases, but we can’t know if this is the peak or start of a historic surge in flu.”

Getting vaccinated is the best method available to protect yourself against the flu. People with insurance should contact their healthcare provider or a local pharmacy to make an appointment to get vaccinated. Uninsured or underinsured can visit a Health Department Outreach clinic this week to get their flu shot and stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccine. A calendar and map of flu and COVID-19 vaccine opportunities are available at vaccine417.com or by calling 417-874-1211.

Additionally, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has free COVID-19, RSV, and Influenza A & B testing available Tuesdays from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at Teamsters Hall, 1850 E. Division St.

In addition to getting vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19 and tested when you’re sick, the Health Department is encouraging people to practice good hygiene. Simple things like washing your hands, coughing, and sneezing into an elbow or upper arm can help prevent the spread of viruses.

Health leaders urge you to stay home when they are sick. This includes keeping children home from school when they are showing symptoms of respiratory illness. Staying home will help prevent the spread of illnesses, reduce the impact on our healthcare systems and keep others safe this flu season.

