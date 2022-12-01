Taste of the Ozarks: Bacon-wrapped Brussels Sprouts

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a perfect side dish for the holiday season.

Bacon-Wrapped Brussels Sprouts

24 small fresh Brussels sprouts

24 half-strips of bacon

24 toothpicks

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 tbsp reduced balsamic vinegar.

Wrap each sprout with a 1/2 strip of bacon. Secure with a toothpick and repeat with all other sprouts. Bake in a 350-degree oven until bacon is fully cooked and crispy. Combine Mayo and reduced balsamic. Serve Brussels sprouts warm or at room temperature.

The recipe serves 6-8.

