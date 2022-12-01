Taste of the Ozarks: Bacon-wrapped Brussels Sprouts
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a perfect side dish for the holiday season.
Bacon-Wrapped Brussels Sprouts
24 small fresh Brussels sprouts
24 half-strips of bacon
24 toothpicks
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1 tbsp reduced balsamic vinegar.
Wrap each sprout with a 1/2 strip of bacon. Secure with a toothpick and repeat with all other sprouts. Bake in a 350-degree oven until bacon is fully cooked and crispy. Combine Mayo and reduced balsamic. Serve Brussels sprouts warm or at room temperature.
The recipe serves 6-8.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.