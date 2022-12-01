Thieves steal toys from Dollar General in Republic, Mo., meant for families in need

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a man stole toys and books from a Dollar General store in Republic donated to go to local kids.

The crime happened Wednesday morning. Lutheran Family & Children Services, a not-for-profit set to help children, was set to give the gifts to around 300 kids.

Krista Adams, the development officer for southwest Missouri for Lutheran Family and Children’s Services, said they couldn’t believe it.

“We were going to go and pick them up. Unfortunately, someone else came and said that they represented our organization and picks them up instead,” said Adams.

Workers at the Dollar General said the man was about six feet tall, has a short beard, and was wearing a camo hat, glasses, and a camo colored hoodie with an American flag on it.

“Our employees have a very high standard, and we are definitely disappointed that someone would represent us in a way that we shouldn’t be represented,” said Adams. “That’s upsetting.”

Dollar General workers said the man came in with official-looking documents with addresses of other Dollar Generals in the area.

Adams said these gifts were meant for 300 kids in need of a more memorable Christmas.

“When someone chooses during the Christmas season to steal specifically from kids and kids who won’t have a Christmas otherwise, it’s really disappointing,” said Adams.

She said this is not normal for them.

“This is the first time this has happened to us,” said Adams. “We don’t see this a lot. It’s definitely surprising. It’s surprising that someone would do this during the holiday season.”

Adams said other partners came in with presents, so kids in need will wake up to gifts under the tree.

“I just want to focus on the kids that are in our program,” said Adams. “Make sure that they have a good Christmas, and fortunately, we have other sponsors that can step up.”

If you know anything about this, contact the Republic Police Department.

To donate to the Lutheran Family & Children Services to help more kids in the Ozarks, CLICK HERE.

