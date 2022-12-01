Tips for securing outdoor holiday decorations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Inflatable Christmas decorations can go from festive to flying quickly, especially when winds are forecast to exceed 50 miles an hour.

Inflatables are not cheap, and you may need to invest more to ensure they stay for the season.

“You know you’re trying to protect your investment of your inflatables or whatever, so just a few dollars here and there can help you protect that, especially with our Missouri weather and the wind,” said Galen Scharenberg, an associate with Nixa Hardware & Seed Co.

To secure inflatables or lightweight decorations, there are plenty of options at your local hardware store.

“As far as tying things down, twine would be the cheapest, then if you need more heavy-duty, you can get into rope or a ratchet strap, and prices are going to increase by the strength of which item you’re using. The tent stakes, plastic or metal, they’re going to be very economical, and if you have a larger item, you can always get into a post,” Scharenberg explained.

Regarding tying the item down, Scharenberg recommends using a mover’s knot with a tent stake, post, or cinderblock.

“You probably should do this from a few different directions if you can since the wind will be changing from time to time,” Scharenberg added.

Once you’ve mastered how you’ll secure any loose lawn items, you’ll need to determine your budget and how heavy your decorations are.

As mentioned above, twine is the cheapest at $2-$4 per bundle, but it can only hold up to five pounds in most cases. Thicker rope can hold upwards of 200 pounds and typically ranges from $10-$15.

The most expensive route would include ratchet straps and posts inserted deep into the ground. While this will ensure your Santa Claus will withstand an EF-2 tornado, it usually costs $50 or more for the whole kit and caboodle.

Sandbags or zip ties are also affordable options, but Scharenberg said it might benefit you to use something reusable, so you don’t have to rebuy it in years to come.

