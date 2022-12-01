Yellville, Ark., man pleads guilty to charge for involvement in January 6 Captiol insurrection

YELLVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - A northern Arkansas man entered a guilty plea in connection to the U.S. Capitol insurrection on January 6, 2021.

Jon Thomas Mott, 39, pleaded guilty to federal charges of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. In the plea, federal prosecutors dropped several other charges.

Capitol Police bodycam images captured Mott in the Capitol Building during the insurrection. One photo shows him pouring water onto the eyes of another man in the Capitol hit by tear gas. Investigators say a tattoo on his finger also identified him in the crowd.

Investigators say Mott posted on Facebook he and a friend were heading to Washington, D.C., just before the incident.

His sentencing happens in March. Mott faces up to six months in prison and a fine.

