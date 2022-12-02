Busy stretch of Jefferson Ave. in downtown Springfield to reduce to one lane until March

By Chris Six
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A two-block section of S. Jefferson Avenue will be reduced down to one lane for nearly four months.

According to a press release from the City of Springfield, the section of Jefferson being reduced to one lane is between St. Louis and Walnut streets.

Crews will be working on utility construction along the west side of the road.

Road work begins Monday, December 5, and runs until March 1.

The city says access will be maintained to all parking lots and driveways in the construction zone.

