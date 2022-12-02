Camden County, Mo., mother faces child abuse charge

LINN CREEK, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County deputies arrested a mother for child abuse after she failed to get care for her child’s burns.

Amanda L. Terbrock, 27, of Linn Creek, faces child abuse and an endangering the welfare of a child charge. A judge set her bond at $100,000.

Deputies responded to the home after the child’s father called, worried about the child’s burns. Investigators say Terbrock refused to allow deputies to enter the house to check on the child. They say Terbrock explained the child had fallen into a wood stove approximately four or five days prior and suffered a burned hand. Investigators say Terbrock admitted to investigators that she did not immediately bring the child in for medical care because she did not want to incur a large hospital bill. Doctors at Lake Regional advised deputies the child would need additional care.

Deputies then returned to the home and said they were allowed entry by another adult occupant of the house. Their investigation revealed evidence that led to the arrest of Terbrock.

