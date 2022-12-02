CATCH-A-CROOK: Vandal does nearly $1,000 in damage at Greene County archery business

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Greene County Tip Line: 417-829-6230 (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County detectives are investigating a vandalism at Midwest Archery. Surveillance cameras at the business captured video of a man walking onto the property shortly after 11:00 a.m. on September 11. The business is located in the 4700 block of N. State Highway 13.

The security video shows the man trying to kick open a back door to the business. When the door doesn’t open, he walks over and picks up a piece of wood off the ground and throws it through the window of a hunting blind. Midwest Archery reported at least five hunting blinds with broken windows and damage. The business estimated repairs to cost nearly $1,000.

September 11, 2022 4700 block of N. State Highway 13 (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County detectives say the man also urinated in one of the hunting blinds, and took mail from a mailbox. Investigators describe the vandal as a man in his 20′s with reddish hair and a beard. He appears to have a tattoo on his left inner forearm.

If you recognize this man or have any information on this crime, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

