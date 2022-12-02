CATCH-A-CROOK: Vandal does nearly $1,000 in damage at Greene County archery business
Investigators say the man broke windows in hunting blinds and urinated in one of them.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
Greene County detectives are investigating a vandalism at Midwest Archery. Surveillance cameras at the business captured video of a man walking onto the property shortly after 11:00 a.m. on September 11. The business is located in the 4700 block of N. State Highway 13.
The security video shows the man trying to kick open a back door to the business. When the door doesn’t open, he walks over and picks up a piece of wood off the ground and throws it through the window of a hunting blind. Midwest Archery reported at least five hunting blinds with broken windows and damage. The business estimated repairs to cost nearly $1,000.
Greene County detectives say the man also urinated in one of the hunting blinds, and took mail from a mailbox. Investigators describe the vandal as a man in his 20′s with reddish hair and a beard. He appears to have a tattoo on his left inner forearm.
If you recognize this man or have any information on this crime, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.
