CATCH-A-CROOK: Vandal does nearly $1,000 in damage at Greene County archery business

Investigators say the man broke windows in hunting blinds and urinated in one of them.
By Maria Neider
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Greene County Tip Line: 417-829-6230
Greene County detectives are investigating a vandalism at Midwest Archery. Surveillance cameras at the business captured video of a man walking onto the property shortly after 11:00 a.m. on September 11. The business is located in the 4700 block of N. State Highway 13.

The security video shows the man trying to kick open a back door to the business. When the door doesn’t open, he walks over and picks up a piece of wood off the ground and throws it through the window of a hunting blind. Midwest Archery reported at least five hunting blinds with broken windows and damage. The business estimated repairs to cost nearly $1,000.

September 11, 2022 4700 block of N. State Highway 13
Greene County detectives say the man also urinated in one of the hunting blinds, and took mail from a mailbox. Investigators describe the vandal as a man in his 20′s with reddish hair and a beard. He appears to have a tattoo on his left inner forearm.

If you recognize this man or have any information on this crime, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

