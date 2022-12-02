Chiefs rule WR Kadarius Toney out for second straight game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs will once again be without one of their playmakers at wide receiver during Sunday’s game with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney will miss his second straight game due to a hamstring injury suffered during the Chiefs’ 30-27 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11. With Sunday’s inactive status, Toney will now have been active for just 15 of 29 possible career games after being a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Safety Deon Bush is questionable for the game with an elbow injury.

Running back Jerick McKinnon, who was a non-participant during Wednesday and Thursday’s practices due to a hamstring injury, practiced fully and carries no injury designation heading into the AFC Championship Game rematch.

Kansas City takes on Cincinnati on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. The game will air live on KCTV5.

