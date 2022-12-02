Chiefs rule WR Kadarius Toney out for second straight game

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney heads for the end zone after catching a pass...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney heads for the end zone after catching a pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs will once again be without one of their playmakers at wide receiver during Sunday’s game with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney will miss his second straight game due to a hamstring injury suffered during the Chiefs’ 30-27 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11. With Sunday’s inactive status, Toney will now have been active for just 15 of 29 possible career games after being a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Safety Deon Bush is questionable for the game with an elbow injury.

Running back Jerick McKinnon, who was a non-participant during Wednesday and Thursday’s practices due to a hamstring injury, practiced fully and carries no injury designation heading into the AFC Championship Game rematch.

Kansas City takes on Cincinnati on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. The game will air live on KCTV5.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a pedestrian struck by two cars at a busy Springfield intersection has died.
Police identify pedestrian struck and killed at busy Springfield intersection
In late October, Pink Energy closed and filed for bankruptcy. Customers, like the Clarks, had...
Springfield couple’s solar system works following On Your Side Investigation
Officers are searching for a gunman after a man was shot through the wall of his home in...
Man hospitalized after being shot through the wall of his home in north Springfield; officers search for gunman
One of those leads involves the possibility a car was also involved.
Police arrest suspects accused in armed robbery at McDonald’s in Aurora, Mo.
The above CBD product is listed as THC free, which the buy claims got him high.
Northwest Arkansas man believes he’s a victim of CBD mislabeling

Latest News

Students, parents, and community members gathered to send the players off to Columbia.
Reeds Spring High School celebrates football team’s state championship berth
Christian Pulisic of the United States attends a press conference before a training session at...
US player Pulisic cleared to play against Dutch in World Cup
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz yells to an official in the first half of an NCAA college...
Report: Missouri asks not to play Kansas in bowl game
The Cougars beat Rector 36-26 in the 8-Man State Championship.
Izard County beats Rector to win 2022 8-Man State Championship