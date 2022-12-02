Children’s Miracle Network Miracle Week 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You could help be a miracle for one local family through Miracle Week.

It’s a week-long partnership between Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at CoxHealth and KY3, KSPR, and The Ozarks CW happening from November 28 through December 4. During this week of fundraising, you can see stories of local children and their families in need, and how the money raised will help them.

Tim Siebert, Executive Director at Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at CoxHealth, talked to Daniel Posey about one girl’s inspiring story and how the help of many local families has helped her grow up and thrive today.

Go here to find out more information about Miracle Week 2022.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.