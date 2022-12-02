Children’s Miracle Network Miracle Week 2022

Daniel Posey talked to Tim Siebert of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals at CoxHealth about Miracle Week 2022.
By Daniel Posey
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You could help be a miracle for one local family through Miracle Week.

It’s a week-long partnership between Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at CoxHealth and KY3, KSPR, and The Ozarks CW happening from November 28 through December 4. During this week of fundraising, you can see stories of local children and their families in need, and how the money raised will help them.

Tim Siebert, Executive Director at Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at CoxHealth, talked to Daniel Posey about one girl’s inspiring story and how the help of many local families has helped her grow up and thrive today.

Go here to find out more information about Miracle Week 2022.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a pedestrian struck by two cars at a busy Springfield intersection has died.
Police identify pedestrian struck and killed at busy Springfield intersection
One of those leads involves the possibility a car was also involved.
Police arrest suspects accused in armed robbery at McDonald’s in Aurora, Mo.
Lawrence County (Mo.) Sheriff’s Office investigates deaths of couple
Courtesy: Aurora-Marionville Police Department
Police investigate an armed robbery at the McDonald’s in Aurora, Mo.
Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Missouri Highway Patrol K9 sniffs out 170 pounds of methamphetamine during traffic stop in Greene County

Latest News

In late October, Pink Energy closed and filed for bankruptcy. Customers, like the Clarks, had...
Springfield couple solar system works following On Your Side Investigation
Peak wind gusts may top 50 mph
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dangerous Winds Friday
Tips for securing outdoor holiday decorations
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. reports record levels of influenza in November