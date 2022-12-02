Denison Police identify two killed in fatal auto-pedestrian crash

Denison Police investigate fatal auto-pedestrian crash that left two people dead on Thursday.
Denison Police investigate fatal auto-pedestrian crash that left two people dead on Thursday.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police have released the names of the two people killed in a fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Thursday.

Denison Communications and Media Manager, Emily Agans said the victims have been identified as 75-year-old Kenneth Sutherland and 74-year-old Sammy Sutherland from Springfield, Missouri.

Agans said around 8 p.m. Thursday evening, police responded to a call of a crash on the southbound lanes of US-75 near FM 691.

Upon investigation, officers determined two pedestrians were crossing the southbound lanes of US-75 when they were hit by a vehicle, according to a press release.

Agans said both pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver stayed on scene and cooperated with police.

The investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.

