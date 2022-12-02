Fire destroys home near Camdenton, Mo.
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEAR CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - A fire destroyed an unoccupied home near Camdenton, Mo., on Thursday.
Firefighters with the Tri-County Fire Protection District responded to the fire in the 18000 block of State Highway A in Camden County.
A passer-by reported the flames coming from the roof. Firefighters arrived at the home fully engulfed.
Several fire agencies assisted in fighting the fire.
