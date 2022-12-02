Fire marshals voice burning concerns after Taney County brush fire

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a grass fire near Branson Friday that started by someone burning a dumped mattress.

Firefighters with the Central Taney County Fire Department responded to the fire around 4 a.m. The fire burned around three acres. Firefighters contained the fire just before approaching a home. It took crews four hours to contain the fire.

Weather conditions Friday, extending through the weekend, will include gusty winds, and all outdoor burning is discouraged. A similar near-incident happened in Harrison Wednesday night when units were dispatched to a possible structure fire along North Lucille Street.

“In the city, we do allow people to have recreational fires as long as they’re contained,” explained Jeremy Sansing, the Chief Deputy Fire Marshal. “In this incident, the windows of this residence, neighbors could see the fire through the windows, and it could’ve looked like the structure was involved.”

Sansing says burning of any kind is discouraged with current conditions.

“Right now, with the wind predicting what it will be over the next few days, I wouldn’t recommend any outside burning at all,” he said. “Also, be mindful of smokers, you know, throwing their cigarettes out the window while they’re driving.”

The Harrison Fire Department encourages limited burning, at least 100 feet away from structures, and preferably in a burn barrel during this time of year.

“This time of year, the relative humidity is very low, so that creates the perfect environment for grass fires,” said Sansing. “The fuel load that’s usually on the ground will also be dry. Lots of leaf cover right now. Easy to get those fires kicked off.”

CLICK HERE for the latest on the fire from the Central Taney County Fire Protection District.

