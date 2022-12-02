Firefighters say dumped mattress set on fire burns wooded area near Branson, Mo.

NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a grass fire near Branson started by someone burning a dumped mattress.

Firefighters with the Central Taney County Fire Department responded to the fire Friday around 4 a.m. The fire burned around three acres. Firefighters contained the fire just before approaching a home. It took them four hours to contain the fire.

Firefighters discourage any burning on Friday because of the gusty winds.

