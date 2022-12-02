FIRST ALERT WEATHER: High winds today before a much cooler Saturday

Good Friday afternoon, everyone. While it is nice to finally get to another weekend here in the Ozarks, it sure is starting off on a windy note. In fact, the wind advisories will continue for a good portion of the Ozarks until we hit 6 o’clock this evening.

Whether you're under the wind advisory until 6 this evening or not, it will be a very windy day across the Ozarks. (KY3)

Even if you aren’t under the wind advisory, we’re all dealing with a good south wind through the day. That’s due to the surface map setup below. Ahead of a strong cold front to our northwest, we also note a strong surface low near Winnipeg and a strong surface high just off the East Coast. Right in between these two features, there’s a strong pressure difference allowing the strong wind to come out of the south and southwest.

Our strong south & southwest wind continues today ahead of our strong cold front ready to head on in. (KY3)

While the south and southwest wind will be sustained between 20 and 30 mph through the afternoon, the peak gusts today could range between 40 and 50 mph. This is definitely a day where all drivers (high profile and low profile vehicles) will want to keep their hands at 10 and 2 o’clock on the steering wheel.

Wind gusts today could push up to 50 mph before we get into the evening. (KY3)

If there’s a positive to the strong south wind through the rest of the day, it will push high temperatures close to 60° across the area for the afternoon.

Despite the clouds, highs close to 60° for much of the area today. (KY3)

Even after the wind advisories expire by 6 o’clock this evening, we’ll still have gusts between 20 and 35 mph this evening. Plus, the wind shifting out of the northwest by 10 o’clock tonight represents the cold front that will work into the Ozarks.

After the south/southwest wind keeps us mild today, the shifting wind will be ready to bring in colder air for the weekend. (KY3)

The front won’t have a lot of extra moisture to work with. However, with just enough moisture and lift from an upper-level disturbance coming out of Colorado, we can’t rule out some isolated showers ahead of the front late tonight and into early Saturday moring.

With an upper-level wave working with the cold front, there's a slim chance for some isolated showers ahead of the cold front tonight and very early Saturday morning. (KY3)

With clearing skies by Saturday morning, the wind and colder air mass will let lows drop into the upper 20s across the area. Plus, any breeze we’ll still have will make it feel like the teens to start the morning out. While we will have mostly sunny skies through the rest of the day, we’ll be 20° colder with highs right around 40° for Saturday afternoon.

Behind our front, we'll be cold for Saturday morning and much cooler for Saturday afternoon. (KY3)

Temperatures will moderate after we take the double-digit plunge on Saturday. We’ll have highs back in the middle 40s by Sunday and lower 50s on Monday. However, look at the rain chances trying to return by Sunday and Monday.

The weekend stays cool before rain chances try to return heading into next week. (KY3)

A weak frontal system and some upper-level energy could let some scattered showers (perhaps a few quick snowflakes) return to northern Arkansas for Sunday morning with the rest of the day looking mainly dry. After an uptick in rain chances on Monday, look at the upper-level setup by next Tuesday evening.

The upper-level low in the western United States will keep sending rain chances our way through next week. (KY3)

That upper-level low in the western United States wants to keep sending disturbances our way through much of next week. While those disturbances should keep mainly scattered rain chances in the forecast for next Monday through Wednesday, the upper-levels will work with a front approaching next Thursday and Friday to bring better coverage in rain chances to the area. If this plays out, we could have a range of rain totals by next Friday between half an inch to over 2.5″ in the Ozarks.

Rain chances lining up for much of next week could bring beneficial amounts our way. (KY3)

As for temperatures, next week looks mainly chilly with highs wanting to stay in the lower 50s across the area. Since the prospect of those rain amounts above look promising, we’ll continue to see if those rain chances can stay in the forecast over the next several days. If so, that would be much beneficial rain on the way.

