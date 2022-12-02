Four people, including a child, killed in Bono crash

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State Police said four people, including a child, died Thursday night in a head-on collision.

The crash happened at 5:45 p.m. Dec. 1 on U.S. Highway 63 south of Bono.

According to ASP’s preliminary fatal crash report, a southbound 2021 Hyundai driven by 18-year-old Herman Noel Deason of Portia crossed the center turn lane into the northbound inside lane, striking the front of a 2018 northbound Jeep driven by 19-year-old Avery Larusso of Lakeland, Tennessee.

Deason and three passengers in his vehicle--Kreccia Gail Jones-Pegler, 41, of Black Rock; Justin Lowell Pegler, 39, of Monette; and a female child who was not identified--died in the crash. A fourth passenger, 31-year-old Loura Ann Huskey of Portia, was seriously injured.

Larusso also suffered injuries. She and Huskey were both taken to the hospital, ASP said.

A third vehicle, a 2005 Toyota, was unable to avoid the collision. However, ASP did not identify the driver, nor did the report say if they were injured.

On the scene of a crash on Highway 63 near Bono. Helicopter just landed on scene. @Region8News pic.twitter.com/b4LgCzkYrF — Jace Passmore (@JacePassmore1) December 2, 2022

This was the second crash to occur on Highway 63 in one day. The other happened just north of Bono, where one person with injuries was airlifted to the hospital.

Region 8 News will have more information on this developing story soon.

DISCLAIMER: ASP had spelled “Monette” as “Monett” in the crash report, and the article originally mirrored that. This has been fixed.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.