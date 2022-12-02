Man connected deadly shooting outside Springfield firearms busy pleads guilty to theft

Jonathan Peace, 20, pleaded guilty to three counts of stealing a firearm.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man connected to a deadly shooting at Anchor Tactical Supply in Springfield pleaded guilty to theft charges.

Investigators indicate Peace, 20, and Zachary Cano, 20, stole a firearm from Anchor Tactical Supply on July 5. The pair then returned on July 6. Employee Colin Loderhose, 25, recognized at least one of the men and is seen on surveillance video escorting them to the front door.

Investigators say surveillance video shows Peace walking away but Cano pulling a gun from his waistband. He then walks out of view of the camera. Loderhose is seen acting surprised before being shot. Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the two running away.

A witness followed the suspects to apartments on West Bennett Street, where they were arrested. Police say they found several guns in the getaway car.

Investigators say Peace admitted to both thefts and said Cano was with him. According to investigators, Peace apologized to Loderhose for stealing the gun the day before and wanted to return it. Peace told investigators Cano shot Loderhose as they were leaving the store. Loderhose died at the hospital.

Police say Cano claimed self-defense because Loderhose had shoved him out of the store. Investigators say that did not happen, as Cano is seen walking out of the store on surveillance video.

A judge will sentence Peace in March.

