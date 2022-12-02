Man hospitalized after being shot through the wall of his home in north Springfield; officers search for gunman

Officers are searching for a gunman after a man was shot through the wall of his home in Springfield Thursday night.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 2:27 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Officers are on the hunt for a gunman after a man was shot through the wall of his home in north Springfield Thursday night.

According to the Springfield Police Department, they received a call at 9:00 p.m. because a man had been shot in the torso inside his home in the 1200 block of W Livingston Street. That’s not far from Kansas Expressway and I-44. Officers say the gunfire came from outside the house, and that multiple shell casings were found in the 2600 block of N Johnston Avenue. That’s in the same cul de sac as the victim’s home.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and an officer tells KY3 he is in stable condition. No one else was hit, but a vehicle on the same street was damaged.

Officers are still looking for a suspect. We’ll have more information as additional details become available.

