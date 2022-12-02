Man from Kansas City marks 12th inmate to die in Licking prison since June

South Central Correctional Center
South Central Correctional Center(KY3)
By Chris Six
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LICKING, Mo. (KY3) - A man serving a seven-year sentence at the South Central Correctional Center has died, according to a press release.

The prison says 60-year-old Waymond Williams died Friday morning. He was officially pronounced dead at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Mo.

Williams was sentenced for a second-degree domestic violence assault in Jackson County, in the Kansas City area.

He was taken to the Missouri Department of Corrections on May 17, 2022.

Officials will perform, an autopsy. His death marks the 12th death at the South Central Correctional Center since June.

