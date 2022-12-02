Massive dust storm blows through NW Kansas

A dry cold front moved int northwest Kansas on Friday blowing dust across the state including...
A dry cold front moved int northwest Kansas on Friday blowing dust across the state including at spots like the Mittens Truck Stop in Oakley.(Curt VonLintel)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:03 PM CST
COLBY, Kan. (KWCH) - A powerful but dry cold front moved through northwest Kansas on Friday and it carried a lot of dust.

“Advancing walls of dust like this created by strong synoptic gradient winds are called haboobs,” said Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Cassie Wilson.

The dust could be seen from space as it moved across the state.

Viewers who live in the area submitted photos and videos of the storm as it appeared to swallow some towns as it moved across the state. The strong winds also created some hazards for drivers along I-70 as they faced visibility issues from the blowing dust.

