Police ask for your help identifying driver involved in hit-and-run crash in Springfield, Mo.

Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Springfield Police Department needs help identifying the driver of a vehicle related to a recent crash.

On October 26 at noon, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at Division and Golden involving a red Ford Focus and a black 2000s Honda Accord. The Focus was westbound on Division through the intersection when the Accord started traveling south on Golden into the intersection, disobeying a stop sign, and hit the Focus.

The driver of the Accord is described as a white man in his 20s or 30s with short hair and a small, athletic build. He also appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

Contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1447 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

