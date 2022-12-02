Reeds Spring High School celebrates football team’s state championship berth

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REEDS SPRING, Mo. (KY3) - Excitement is building in Reeds Spring.

Reeds Spring High School will play for a Class 3 Missouri State Championship in football on Saturday against St. Louis Cardinal Ritter. Kickoff is at 11 a.m.

Students, parents, and community members gathered to send the players off to Columbia. The team is the school’s first on the boys’ side to play for a state championship.

The Ozarks Sports Zone will cover the state championship game. CLICK HERE!

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a pedestrian struck by two cars at a busy Springfield intersection has died.
Police identify pedestrian struck and killed at busy Springfield intersection
In late October, Pink Energy closed and filed for bankruptcy. Customers, like the Clarks, had...
Springfield couple’s solar system works following On Your Side Investigation
Officers are searching for a gunman after a man was shot through the wall of his home in...
Man hospitalized after being shot through the wall of his home in north Springfield; officers search for gunman
One of those leads involves the possibility a car was also involved.
Police arrest suspects accused in armed robbery at McDonald’s in Aurora, Mo.
The above CBD product is listed as THC free, which the buy claims got him high.
Northwest Arkansas man believes he’s a victim of CBD mislabeling

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney heads for the end zone after catching a pass...
Chiefs rule WR Kadarius Toney out for second straight game
Christian Pulisic of the United States attends a press conference before a training session at...
US player Pulisic cleared to play against Dutch in World Cup
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz yells to an official in the first half of an NCAA college...
Report: Missouri asks not to play Kansas in bowl game
The Cougars beat Rector 36-26 in the 8-Man State Championship.
Izard County beats Rector to win 2022 8-Man State Championship