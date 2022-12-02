Reeds Spring High School celebrates football team’s state championship berth

REEDS SPRING, Mo. (KY3) - Excitement is building in Reeds Spring.

Reeds Spring High School will play for a Class 3 Missouri State Championship in football on Saturday against St. Louis Cardinal Ritter. Kickoff is at 11 a.m.

Students, parents, and community members gathered to send the players off to Columbia. The team is the school’s first on the boys’ side to play for a state championship.

The Ozarks Sports Zone will cover the state championship game. CLICK HERE!

