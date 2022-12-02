Springfield couple solar system works following On Your Side Investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield couple has a working solar system following an On Your Side Investigation. You might recall a few weeks ago when we told you about a bankrupt solar company that left thousands of customers across the country in the dark.

You might remember Damian and Amy Clark. They were stuck with an expensive solar system that did not work. It’s estimated about 10,000 homeowners in the U.S. are in the same boat. They hired Power Home Solar. Now known as Pink Energy. The company faces several lawsuits from customers and Attorneys Generals, including Missouri.

In late October, Pink Energy closed and filed for bankruptcy. Customers, like the Clarks, had nowhere to turn. Their $65,000 system is up and running.

“Not much gets me teary-eyed, but I was a little teary-eyed,” said Damian Clark. “I was like, Oh my Gosh, someone is going to help us!”

The app shows it. The system is a go.

“Since Ryan came and worked his magic, it has been working the whole time,” said Clark.

“What happened to them should not be happening. It sends a bad name to the solar industry,” said Ryan MacDonald with Solera Energy.

He saw this On Your Side Investigation.

The system has a five-year warranty. But the Pink Energy CEO said it’s not their problem.

“Generac is the problem here. Generac is the one who misled us. I’d like to call it the Generac scandal,” said Jayson Waller, the CEO Pink Energy, in an interview with our sister station WBTV in North Carolina.

Generac is the battery storage system. Pink Energy claims there’s a defect with connections. Generac blames Pink Energy installers.

“Technically, everything was replaced, but the programming was not set up correctly. It was a five-minute fix. We still install Generac. It’s not a Generac problem whatsoever. We hope other companies, similar to Solera, reach out to some of these people who were wronged by Pink Energy and Power Home and can help them out as well. Damian and Amy’s system is functional. It’s working as it should. They just need to get those trees removed,” said MacDonald.

“We were ecstatically pleased. Now I got working solar on the house, at least,” said Clark.

The Missouri Attorney General wants restitution for these customers and for Pink Energy to pay penalties. The case is pending. Pink Energy has not filed a response.

The Missouri Attorney General tells On Your Side they have 260 complaints from Pink Energy customers.

Customers with questions about the Generac components of their solar systems can reach out to solarsupport@generac.com or 1-800-396-1281 for assistance.

