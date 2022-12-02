Sunrise Beach Police Department switching to Camden County dispatch

Sunrise Beach, Mo. Police Department changing the handling of 911 calls
Sunrise Beach, Mo. Police Department changing the handling of 911 calls
By Marina Silva
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The Sunrise Beach Police Department decided to make the switch to end its dispatch relationship with Morgan County.

For the past 20 years, the city police department has dispatched out of Morgan, even with most of the city within Camden County limits.

“When someone calls 911 in Camden County, that 911 call goes to Camden County dispatch, they get the information, get emergency personnel on their site en route, they then send a message to Morgan County have that information, then Morgan County would call us with that information. So being dispatched to Morgan the majority of our calls, we didn’t get our information till sometimes 15,20 minutes after the 911 call,” said Chief Scott Craig.

Chief Craig says he worked with Sheriff Tony Helms to make the switch.

“Chief Craig approached me, and kind of did a sales pitch. He was pretty good at it, you know. My biggest complaint was we did a lot of coverage for Sunrise Beach. And he has really, really worked hard for the people up there to kind of change the format and in the scheduling, keep us more aware,” said Sheriff Helms.

Chief Craig says it comes down to cost.

“The reason we’re able to make this switch now and afford the additional cost that Camden would charge over Morgan County is in the last year, we’ve got a lot of grants as far as getting in-car computers getting on the same report software getting all the new radios and such,” said Chief Craig.

The department will make the switch in January.

