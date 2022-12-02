Two charged in armed robbery of an Aurora, Mo. McDonald’s

Mugshots of Kaylee Gold and Ryan Hall.
Mugshots of Kaylee Gold and Ryan Hall.(KY3)
By Chris Six
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - The two people who robbed a McDonald’s in Aurora have been charged.

Court documents say 22-year-old Kaylee Gold has been charged with stealing - $750 or more and 22-year-old Ryan Hall has been charged with robbery, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.

On Tuesday night, the two went to the McDonald’s on S. Elliott around 10 p.m. One of the robbers pulled out a gun and demanded money. The robbers left the store on foot with cash. No one was hurt.

Aurora Mo McDonald's Robbery
Aurora Mo McDonald's Robbery(KY3)

On Wednesday, officers with the Aurora and Marionville Police Department searched a home Gold and Will were in and recovered the guns used in the crimes, ammo, stolen property including cash, clothing worn during the crimes, drugs, and other items considered evidence of their criminal activity, according to a social media post.

Authorities say the two are involved in other crimes in the area being investigated by other agencies.

“We anticipate making more arrests related to these cases. When that happens, we will notify the community of their identities. All suspects will continue to be considered innocent until proven guilty,” the social post states.

“We want to express our appreciation for the help we have received from the community, business owners, and other law enforcement agencies that also had people fall victim to these crimes. The investigation work conducted by our patrol and investigators was complex, state of the art, and required a lot of technical work we are thankful to have access to. If it were not for the training, equipment, technology, and community contacts our staff have at their disposal, this case would have taken much longer to clear,” said Police Chief Coatney.

Both Gold and Hall have an initial arraignment scheduled for December 5.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a pedestrian struck by two cars at a busy Springfield intersection has died.
Police identify pedestrian struck and killed at busy Springfield intersection
In late October, Pink Energy closed and filed for bankruptcy. Customers, like the Clarks, had...
Springfield couple’s solar system works following On Your Side Investigation
Officers are searching for a gunman after a man was shot through the wall of his home in...
Man hospitalized after being shot through the wall of his home in north Springfield; officers search for gunman
One of those leads involves the possibility a car was also involved.
Police arrest suspects accused in armed robbery at McDonald’s in Aurora, Mo.
The above CBD product is listed as THC free, which the buy claims got him high.
Northwest Arkansas man believes he’s a victim of CBD mislabeling

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 5,150+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds 750+ daily new cases
South Central Correctional Center
Man from Kansas City marks 12th inmate to die in Licking prison since June
Amanda L. Terbrock, 27, of Linn Creek, faces child abuse and an endangering the welfare of a...
Camden County, Mo., mother faces child abuse charge
Sunrise Beach, Mo. Police Department changing the handling of 911 calls
Sunrise Beach Police Department switching to Camden County dispatch