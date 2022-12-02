Two charged in armed robbery of an Aurora, Mo. McDonald’s

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - The two people who robbed a McDonald’s in Aurora have been charged.

Court documents say 22-year-old Kaylee Gold has been charged with stealing - $750 or more and 22-year-old Ryan Hall has been charged with robbery, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.

On Tuesday night, the two went to the McDonald’s on S. Elliott around 10 p.m. One of the robbers pulled out a gun and demanded money. The robbers left the store on foot with cash. No one was hurt.

Aurora Mo McDonald's Robbery (KY3)

On Wednesday, officers with the Aurora and Marionville Police Department searched a home Gold and Will were in and recovered the guns used in the crimes, ammo, stolen property including cash, clothing worn during the crimes, drugs, and other items considered evidence of their criminal activity, according to a social media post.

Authorities say the two are involved in other crimes in the area being investigated by other agencies.

“We anticipate making more arrests related to these cases. When that happens, we will notify the community of their identities. All suspects will continue to be considered innocent until proven guilty,” the social post states.

“We want to express our appreciation for the help we have received from the community, business owners, and other law enforcement agencies that also had people fall victim to these crimes. The investigation work conducted by our patrol and investigators was complex, state of the art, and required a lot of technical work we are thankful to have access to. If it were not for the training, equipment, technology, and community contacts our staff have at their disposal, this case would have taken much longer to clear,” said Police Chief Coatney.

Both Gold and Hall have an initial arraignment scheduled for December 5.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.