Arkansas urges caution, third case of avian flu confirmed

Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST
ARKANSAS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Agriculture confirmed its third case of avian influenza on Thursday. The department is expressing concerns over the growing reports.

A spokesman for the department told our content partner that the third case was confirmed in Arkansas County. Earlier infections of the disease were found back in October in Madison and Pope Counties.

“The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is urging poultry owners to increase biosecurity measures on their operations in response to several reports of highly pathogenic avian influenza in wild birds along the Mississippi Flyway,” said Patrick Fisk, director of ADA Livestock and Poultry Division.

Avian influenza is an airborne respiratory virus that spreads rapidly through chickens. This virus can be spread in different ways throughout a flock, including contact with infected poultry, wild birds, equipment, or from the clothing and shoes of farmers.

