Branson Police continue facial hair campaign through December for Taney County deputy family

The city of Branson Police Department
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - You’ve heard of No Shave November, but the Branson Police Department is extending the popular facial hair campaign through December.

According to a social media post, they have named it: DECEM-BEARD! (Get it? December + Beards...)

But it’s more than growing out your facial hair, this year, the department has raised $1,700 for the family of a Taney County Sheriff’s Office deputy. The post says Margo Wheeler, wife of Taney County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Matt Wheeler, is battling stage 3B colon cancer.

“Our No Shave November is a community engagement initiative where personnel can pay a minimum $50.00 donation in November towards the Department’s selected cause in order to grow/wear a well-trimmed goatee or beard while in uniform. This year we are doing something new so women can participate in our group fundraising efforts as well! Department women that donate to the cause can streak, highlight or add extensions that are BLUE in color. This color was chosen specifically because of the cause we are supporting,” the department says.

You can learn more on how to support the DECEM-BEARD challenge on the Branson Police Department Facebook page.

