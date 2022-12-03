Camdenton, Mo., man dies in multi-vehicle crash; one driver arrested

A Camden County man is dead after a crash.
A Camden County man is dead after a crash.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Camdenton, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Camdenton died in a motorcycle crash in Camden County and another man has been arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the accident happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday on Missouri State Highway 5 on the Niangua Bridge.

The crash occurred when 54-year-old Drew Fairchild was driving his motorcycle on the bridge and a Volkswagen GTI swerved to avoid hitting Fairchild. In the process, the front left side of the GTI hit the back of the motorcycle. The GTI went off the right side of the road and struck a concrete barrier. Fairchild and his motorcycle crossed the center of the road and went off the left side also hitting a concrete barrier.

The GTI got back onto the road and hit the back of a Cadillac CTS. The CTS crossed the center of the road and rotated counterclockwise. Around the same time, the motorcycle returned to the road and hit the right side of the CTS. The GTI traveled off the left side of the road and hit another concrete barrier.

Fairchild was pronounced dead on the scene. The two people in the CTS were taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the GTI was arrested on two charges: DWI death of another and operating a motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner involving accident. He was sent to the Camden County Jail.

