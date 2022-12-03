Casey’s General Store in Billings closes due to black mold, some employees now sick

Billings, Mo. (KY3) - The Casey’s General Store in Billings is temporarily closed due to mold.

The Mayor of Billings, Mickey Brown, says the health department found three types of mold causing the store to close on November 22nd.

”I understand there were three different types and one of them was black mold,” said Brown. “I get very upset with the fact that corporate did not even contact anyone it just closed.”

KY3 spoke to a source who wishes to remain anonymous due to their loved one, who could lose their job. They raised concerns over pay and health.

“They have had minor symptoms and when working, they experienced a lot of struggle within the environment,” the source said. “They were offered to be able to go to another store to work but if you are experiencing symptoms I wouldn’t want to set foot in another store.”

Mayor Brown says he is talking with the Christian County Health Department about the closure and says Casey’s hasn’t contacted him directly.

The health department says a Casey’s employee notified them of the voluntary closing of the facility to perform mold remediation.

The health department sent KY3 this statement:

“Christian County Health Department is aware of the closure; however, we were notified by an individual from Casey’s reporting that they were voluntarily closing their facility to perform mold remediation. We appreciate Casey’s proactive approach in keeping us informed even though it was not required. Christian County does not have a mold ordinance, so the health department was not involved in the closure. As a precaution, the Christian County Health Department environmental staff will perform a site visit during and after the mold remediation and prior to that location re-opening.”

We reached out to Casey’s and a spokesperson says water damage happened in a back room.

“When we learned of the water damage, we immediately got a third-party expert to assess the damage and impact to the backroom area of the store. Based on the findings, and with our team member’s safety as a priority, we have temporarily closed the store while we assess the best actions to take. Our team members are being supported and also offered work opportunities at nearby Casey’s locations. We apologize for the inconvenience this causes our guests who we enjoy seeing and serving each day. We hope to be able to reopen in the near future.”

Casey’s is helping cover medical expenses for sick employees and plans to reopen the week of December 12th after the Christian County Health department does an inspection.

