Casey’s General Store in Billings closes due to black mold, some employees now sick

By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Billings, Mo. (KY3) - The Casey’s General Store in Billings is temporarily closed due to mold.

The Mayor of Billings, Mickey Brown, says the health department found three types of mold causing the store to close on November 22nd.

”I understand there were three different types and one of them was black mold,” said Brown. “I get very upset with the fact that corporate did not even contact anyone it just closed.”

KY3 spoke to a source who wishes to remain anonymous due to their loved one, who could lose their job. They raised concerns over pay and health.

“They have had minor symptoms and when working, they experienced a lot of struggle within the environment,” the source said. “They were offered to be able to go to another store to work but if you are experiencing symptoms I wouldn’t want to set foot in another store.”

Mayor Brown says he is talking with the Christian County Health Department about the closure and says Casey’s hasn’t contacted him directly.

The health department says a Casey’s employee notified them of the voluntary closing of the facility to perform mold remediation.

The health department sent KY3 this statement:

We reached out to Casey’s and a spokesperson says water damage happened in a back room.

Casey’s is helping cover medical expenses for sick employees and plans to reopen the week of December 12th after the Christian County Health department does an inspection.

